Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Infineon Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

