Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFXA. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.99 ($24.41).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

