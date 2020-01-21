Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €19.70 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.70 ($22.91) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.99 ($24.41).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.91). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.70.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

