Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Infineon Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IFNNY stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Infineon Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

