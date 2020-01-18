Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IFNNY stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $24.36.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

