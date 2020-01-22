Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Stock Price Up 29.9%

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI)’s stock price rose 29.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 34,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 16,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

About Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

Infinite Group, Inc provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology.

