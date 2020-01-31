Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43, approximately 126,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 250,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

INFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.82.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.37% and a negative net margin of 1,519.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

