Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives $6.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inflarx by 2,102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 153,232 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Inflarx by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inflarx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inflarx by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

IFRX opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. Inflarx has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $53.10.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inflarx will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

