Informa (LON:INF) PT Raised to GBX 769 at Goldman Sachs Group

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 769 ($10.12) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INF. HSBC cut their target price on Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Informa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital raised Informa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 904.70 ($11.90).

LON INF opened at GBX 834.80 ($10.98) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 833.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 825.56. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 657 ($8.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85).

In related news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

