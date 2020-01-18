Informa (LON:INF) PT Raised to GBX 873

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 723 ($9.51) to GBX 690 ($9.08) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shore Capital raised shares of Informa to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 896.80 ($11.80).

INF stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 863.60 ($11.36). 2,628,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 657 ($8.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 828.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 825.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

