Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Receives $11.02 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.02.

A number of analysts have commented on INFY shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. 13,536,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,446,907. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. Infosys has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Infosys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

