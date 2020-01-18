Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Earning Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a news impact score of -2.16 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Infosys’ analysis:

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. Infosys has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFY. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.02.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?