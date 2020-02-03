Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a media sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. Infosys has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.02.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

