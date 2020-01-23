Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSEARCA:PFFR opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Infracap REIT Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.

