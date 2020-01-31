Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $422.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter valued at $141,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

