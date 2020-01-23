InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.80. InfuSystem shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 28,551 shares trading hands.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InfuSystem stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.82% of InfuSystem worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

InfuSystem Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

