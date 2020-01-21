ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €12.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.32 ($14.32).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

