ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ING has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in ING Groep by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 80.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 7.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ING opened at $10.96 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.34.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

