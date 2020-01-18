ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ING. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.08.

NYSE ING traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,855,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $13.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 301,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ING Groep by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ING Groep by 636.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

