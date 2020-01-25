Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Trading Up 0.4%

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$4.79 ($3.40) and last traded at A$4.71 ($3.34), approximately 1,378,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 346% from the average daily volume of 309,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.69 ($3.33).

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 36.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$4.71 and its 200 day moving average is A$4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62.

In other Ingenia Communities Group news, insider James (Jim) Hazel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.45 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of A$44,500.00 ($31,560.28). Also, insider Simon Owen sold 10,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.90 ($3.48), for a total transaction of A$50,401.40 ($35,745.67).

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile (ASX:INA)

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

