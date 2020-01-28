Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $138.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.52. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $961,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,039 shares of company stock valued at $37,054,405. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

