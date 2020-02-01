Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $145.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $98.66 and a 12-month high of $138.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.68.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing