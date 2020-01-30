Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues Earnings Results

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $134.29 on Thursday. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $95.67 and a 52-week high of $138.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,039 shares of company stock valued at $37,054,405. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

