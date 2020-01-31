Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $150.00 at Cfra

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target hoisted by Cfra from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IR. Stephens lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.63.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.14. 2,480,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,462. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.86 and a 200 day moving average of $125.60. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12 month low of $98.66 and a 12 month high of $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $961,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,039 shares of company stock valued at $37,054,405. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

