Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Receives $138.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.92. 1,373,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,671. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $92.24 and a twelve month high of $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.20.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

