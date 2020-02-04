Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

NYSE:IR opened at $136.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.78. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1-year low of $99.80 and a 1-year high of $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,589 shares of company stock worth $36,093,355 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

