Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.69% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Ingevity updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NGVT stock opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $62.53 and a 12-month high of $120.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?