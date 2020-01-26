Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Raised to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s previous close.

NGVT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $72.59 and a 52 week high of $120.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average is $87.07. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 53.69%. The company had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,305,000 after acquiring an additional 83,898 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at $26,657,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 579.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 668.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

