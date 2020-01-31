Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $72.19

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.19 and last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 113989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.82.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,305,000 after buying an additional 83,898 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 516,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,135,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,761,000 after buying an additional 269,013 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,657,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

