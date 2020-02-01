Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.93 and last traded at $65.09, 14,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 278,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

Several research analysts have commented on NGVT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ingevity by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,305,000 after purchasing an additional 83,898 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 516,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,135,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,657,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after buying an additional 25,892 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

