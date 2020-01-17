Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Short Interest Down 5.1% in December

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 86.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 314.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. Ingles Markets has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

IMKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

