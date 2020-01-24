Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of IMKTA stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,654. Ingles Markets has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $893.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 33.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 24.4% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Article: Commodities