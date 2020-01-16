Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Update

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

