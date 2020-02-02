Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25

Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Inland Homes’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

INL stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.10) on Friday. Inland Homes has a 1-year low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 94.40 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $174.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.34.

About Inland Homes

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties; and operation of a sports club.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin