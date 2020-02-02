InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) Stock Price Up 8.8%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:IN)’s share price rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37, approximately 112,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 240,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 million and a PE ratio of -4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid-based topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

