InMode Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 4th (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode’s (NASDAQ:INMD) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, February 4th. InMode had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 8th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of InMode’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.87. InMode has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $58.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.74 million. InMode had a return on equity of 50.50% and a net margin of 30.33%. InMode’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InMode will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,755,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,690,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $951,000. 11.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

