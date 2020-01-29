InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Earns Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $55.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INMD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79. InMode has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $58.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 million. InMode had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 50.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $10,755,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,690,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

