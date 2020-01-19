InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) versus Nexeon Medsystems (NASDAQ:NXNN) Critical Comparison

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Nexeon Medsystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 30.33% 50.50% 36.58% Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for InMode and Nexeon Medsystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nexeon Medsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A

InMode presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.87%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than Nexeon Medsystems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InMode and Nexeon Medsystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $100.16 million 14.38 $22.37 million N/A N/A Nexeon Medsystems $3.30 million 1.03 -$2.17 million N/A N/A

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Nexeon Medsystems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of Nexeon Medsystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InMode beats Nexeon Medsystems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and India, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Nexeon Medsystems

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.