Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Innate Pharma SA (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) was down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.50, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $431.71 million, a PE ratio of 124.92 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.

About Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

