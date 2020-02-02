Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Given $11.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $11.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Innate Pharma an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPHA shares. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of IPHA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. 12,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,348. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

