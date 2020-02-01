Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.86.

Shares of TSE INE traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$18.80. 645,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,695. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.61 and a 12 month high of C$18.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.17. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$142.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.00 million. Analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

