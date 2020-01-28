Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$20.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

INE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.71.

INE opened at C$18.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$13.61 and a one year high of C$18.80.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$142.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?