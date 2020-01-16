InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

INWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INWK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $261.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. InnerWorkings has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $5.81.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $286.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.83 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that InnerWorkings will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in InnerWorkings by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in InnerWorkings by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in InnerWorkings during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC increased its position in InnerWorkings by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in InnerWorkings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

