Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. 225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Innodata has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.85 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.

In other news, major shareholder Luzich Partners Llc sold 37,600 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,637,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 33,873 shares of company stock worth $42,366 and have sold 81,863 shares worth $108,404. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innodata stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Innodata worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

