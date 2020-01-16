Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IPHS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of IPHS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. 1,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. Innophos has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $628.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.55 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.82%. Innophos’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Innophos will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innophos news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $402,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,761.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPHS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innophos by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,971,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innophos by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,887,000 after buying an additional 42,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Innophos by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Innophos by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Innophos by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

