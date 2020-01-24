Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.37

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.37 and last traded at $107.10, with a volume of 5731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.16.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IOSP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.96.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.65 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Philip John Boon sold 23,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $2,291,149.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,225.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Aldous sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $301,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 538.7% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $1,134,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 309.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 170.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

