Innovaderma (LON:IDP) Shares Down 3.3%

Innovaderma PLC (LON:IDP)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.45 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.97), 173,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 81,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($1.00).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Innovaderma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 million and a PE ratio of 10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other news, insider Ross Andrews bought 44,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £21,084.20 ($27,735.07). Also, insider Joe Bayer bought 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £2,656.20 ($3,494.08). Insiders acquired 52,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,040 in the last quarter.

Innovaderma Company Profile (LON:IDP)

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

