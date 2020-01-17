Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) Short Interest Update

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 431,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.66% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INNT opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -2.58. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

