Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) Shares Down 4.8%

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) shares dropped 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79, approximately 7,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,206,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -2.58.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.25% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INNT)

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

