Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Trading 21.1% Higher

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:IPIX)’s share price traded up 21.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 1,244,518 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 619,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPIX)

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, cancer, dermatology, and anti- infective. The company's lead drug compound is Brilacidin, which is in Phase II study for the treatment of oral mucositis, inflammatory bowel disease, and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

